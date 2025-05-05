ATICEN: Communications Act 2003 Review Long Overdue

Share

The Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN), has commended the National Assembly and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for taking a step towards reviewing the subsisting Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (NCA), saying the review is long overdue.

Speaking to New Telegraph, the Union’s President, Comrade Adede John Williams, said the Union’s advocacy effort had yielded positive result.

Last week, the NCC in collaboration with organised a colloquium in Lagos where stakeholders in the telecoms industry were gathered to discuss the modalities for the review of the Act.

This came after 22 years of After 22 years of the enactment of the Act, which was described as being obsolete to cope with the new trends in the technology ecosystem with the emerging disruptive technologies.

Speaking at the Colloquium on Legislative Agenda, with the theme ‘The Nigerian Communications Act 2003; 22 Years After – Challenges, Opportunities, and Future Directions for a Digital Nigeria’, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Communications, Hon. Peter Akpatason, noted that the Act is overdue and needs to be assessed and reassessed.

He said though the NCA 2003 has been instrumental in shaping the country’s telecommunications landscape, 22 years later, it has become essential to reassess its provisions, identify, challenges and explore opportunities for growth and development in the rapidly changing economy.

He explained: “22 years ago, the Nigerian communication Act was enacted to provide a framework for the regulation and growth of our industry.

This digital you know, exposition open vast opportunities to Nigerians and change the way we live, work and interact.

Significant progress was made in our development, growth and progress in the in the facets of life, like e-commerce, e-medicine and mobile banking just to mention a few.

Undoubtedly, exponential progress has been recorded in the last 22 years. However, a significant Digital Divide remains with many Nigerians lacking access to digital services.

