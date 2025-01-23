ATICEN: 50% Tariff Increase Not Enough For Telcos

Share

The President of the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN), Comrade Adede John-Williams, has said that the 50 per cent increase announced by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is not enough for the operators to save their cost of production, saying the increment is overdue.

He said the rejection of the tariff increase by the subscribers across the country was due to the failure of the industry regulators to enlighten them on the need for the increase.

According to John-Williams, the subscribers would have accepted any percentage presented to them if there had been proper engagement and enlightenment before concluding on the percentage.

“It’s very simple. There’s no issue about it, consumers can say whatever they want to say. It’s just that the consumers do not have a better understanding on how operation is done,” he said.

After many days of discussions and arguments, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who intervened announced that the tariffs would be increased by 60 per cent but not by 100 per cent requested by the telcos.

This did not go down well with the subscribers who rejected the offer. However, on Monday, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced the approval of 50 per cent increase for the telecom operators, putting the subscribers to no option than to pay more for data, calls and sms.

Meanwhile, subscribers, through their association, the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS-Nigeria), insisted that there has not been conclusion on the increment get, therefore, could not accept the 50 per cent increase.

The National President of ATCIS, Sina Bilesanmi, said they were still discussing on the modality to come to a term on a percentage when the NCC suddenly announced the 50 per cent on Monday.

Reacting to the situation in a chat with New Telegraph, the ATICEN boss blamed the Minister and the NCC for failing to properly Cary the stakeholders along. He equally criticised the NCC Act, which subject the telecoms operators to the dictate of the NCC before they could increase their tariffs and or take any decision on their own.

He said: “The subscribers are shouting because the system is faulty. Like I said, since it is being stipulated that before an increment will be done, the telcos have to pass through NCC, if it were to be a free flow market, you wake up and increase your tariff without passing through the NCC, probably the end users will not even know what is happening.

“Maybe, because the industry is well structured, the players understand the industry over time, and they can’t jump the box. They can’t jump so they believe this is what the industry will let us want. We have to do that now.

The increment has been long overdue. “Let’s be sincere to ourselves. Right from the day one the government came in and removed subsidy and devalued the naira.

In fact, I think the following day, operators would have hiked their own prices. But this is a year plus now, the agitation is still on. The minister has stepped in. And the NCC has announced 50% increase.

Yes, I understand, even that 50% we are talking about is not enough. It’s not enough for the operators based on what is going on now. Everything is expensive, so the consumers should understand.”

Commenting on the quality of service, which the subscribers have been combining about, John-Williams maintained that there was quality of service, insisting that there are some factors affecting the quality.

“Yes. So we’ll also appeal to consumers. I want to use this medium to appeal to the consumers to also have a better understanding why this increase is necessary.

The consumers talk about quality of services. Yeah, quality of service has been there and is always there. “What are the challenges for this quality of service to drop is what we need to talk about, because quality of service is there.

We talk about some sites, as I speak to you now, because of the cost of running that site, operators will shut down. Now you understand that building the best station is not an investment you get your return on investment in one year, even in two years, it is a long time investment.

Sometimes you might build the base station, and a base station also determined by the numbers of people you have there that will also make calls it’s business.

“Sometimes you build the best station for 10 years you didn’t get the money you have spent there not to talk of now that the cost of purchasing diesels and all that is expensive, so sometimes when you don’t get the return on investment, it’s difficult to invest back. It’s hard.

So those are the things that are impeding the quality of service, because when the site runs and the operator is not getting what he needs to get, sometimes it goes off because the contractors supplying you diesel and doing other maintenance must get their money.

And you speak grammar with them, they won’t fall for that and the site will go down,” he said. However, he suggested that the government should subsidise the tariffs to balance the situation between the operators and the subscribers.

