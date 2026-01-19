Atiba Varsity VC, Founder To Nursing Inductees: Embrace Innovation, Compassion, Integrity

The Vice Chancellor, Atiba University, Oyo, (AUO), Prof Sunday Olawale Okeniyi, has urged the 31 Nursing Science graduates of the Institution to embrace innovation responsibly, using knowledge and technology to enhance care without eroding compassion.

In similar vein, the President and Founder of the prestigious University, Dr. James Adesokan Ojebode, tasked the certified professionals of the great citadel of learning, never to compromise their integrity, stressing that, “integrity is your greatest asset as a nurse.

Your certificate may open doors, but your character will keep them open. Be honest in your practice. Be disciplined in your conduct. Be respectful to patients, colleagues, and authorities.

Remember always that the trust placed in you as nurses is earned daily, not by words, but by actions”. The occasion was the Third Nursing Science Induction and Award Ceremony of the University with the annual theme of: “Nursing in a Dynamic World: Innovation, Integrity and Impact”.