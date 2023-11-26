Athletics, Team To Beat at SFFL Showtime Playoff –Adejumo

The League Commissioner for the 2023 SFFL Showtime Season X, Adebare Adejumo, has tipped one of the team in the playoff, Lagos Athletics, as the team to beat in the playoff after the team secured their slot alongside five others at the weekend.

The commissioner, who expected firework when the playoff touchdown on Sunday, November 26, said although playoff is always a game of upsets, but with the performance of Lagos Athletics during the regular season, they have what it takes to be in the final showdown.

“You see already where we are, it’s fire every Sunday in even regular games. The playoff is always offset game over offset games,” he said. “We have six teams that have made it to the playoffs right now. That’s a battle of going into the championship and that game is going to be fire more than what we have seen in regular season game.

“I don’t want to be quoted anywhere to have said that these people would make it to the championship but they didn’t. For me I will not lie to you with the way teams have played, LA has given me joy with the way they played, so I’m saying LA and somebody else.

I don’t know what other team will be there but I know definitely LA might be in the championship.” Meanwhile, the playoff begin on Sunday, November 26 (today), with all the six teams fighting for a slot in the final showdown expected to take place on December 10.