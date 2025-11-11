Athletics, Ayo Set To Debut At 3rd Obasa Games

The organisers of the annual Obasa Games have announced the introduction of two more sports, athletics and ayo in the third edition of the Games with this year’s event holding between November 14 and December 13, 2025.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Moshood Ajibola, also announced the registration of over 10,000 athletes who are going to be competing in seven events including football, table tennis, scrabble, chess, boxing and the two newly introduced sports.

“The third edition of the Obasa Games is for athletes in the U-18 and U-15 (age bracket), and spans across the three Senatorial Districts of Lagos State,” he said. “Athletes will compete in seven sports, football, chess, boxing, scrabble, table tennis, while athletics and ayo olopon are the new sports introduced into the games.

“The LOC will be using the Education Districts in Lagos State, for the screening process of the over 10,000 athletes that have signed up for this year’s event. “A jaw-breaking N12million is at stake. N6million for football, N2million for table tennis and boxing, with the remaining four events sharing N2million (N500,000 each).