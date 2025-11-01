Athletes Who Allegedly Had Affairs With Teammates’ Wives

Despite what fans may like to think, teammates aren’t always the best of friends. Keep in mind that they’re co-workers, and not everyone is buddy-buddy with their co-workers. However, teammates must respect each other, which means there are certain lines that you can’t cross. Needless to say, one of those lines is sleeping with the spouse or partner of your teammate. Yet, there are many examples of athletes who crossed that line and had an affair (sometimes allegedly) with the wife or girlfriend of one of their teammates. Let’s take a closer look at some of these instances and the potential fallout of each.

Mesut Ozil

As if it wasn’t bad enough having Michael Ballack sleep with your girlfriend, Christian Lell had the same problem years later with Ozil, another decorated member of the German national team. Ozil represented Germany in three World Cups, including the 2014 World Cup, which the Germans won. A few months after Germany’s triumph in that World Cup, Lell accused Ozil of having an affair with his girl- friend Melanie Rickinger. Lell claimed that his relationship with Rickinger ended because of her affair with Ozil. He went so far as to leak text messages that Rickinger and Ozil exchanged. Rickinger responded by suing Lell for theft of data, making a messy situation even messier.

Shaquille O’Neal

Technically, Shaq was never teammates with Gilbert Arenas. However, NBA players tend to have a brotherhood with one another that should prevent any player from interfering with the personal life of someone else in the league. But if there was any code in place among NBA players, it was broken in 2011 when he had an affair with Laura Govan, who had a longtime relationship with Arenas from 2002 to 2014. As most fans know, Shaq has had plenty of relationships over the years, so it’s not a huge sur- prise that he would fool around with someone else’s girlfriend. The public found out about Shaq and Govan after some in- appropriate emails were discovered. Govan tried to claim they were fake emails, but nobody was buying it. Shaq’s wife, in particular, wasn’t buying it because she filed for divorce right around the time these rumors started popping up.

John Terry

If you take away his off-field issues, Terry is one of the most decorated English soccer players of all time. However, his legacy is tarnished by legal problems, instances of racial abuse, and an infamous affair with model Vanessa Perroncel, who was the girlfriend of Wayne Bridge, a teammate of Terry’s with both his club team Chelsea and the English national team. While Terry and Perroncel both deny it happened, the affair allegedly lasted four months, and for a brief time, a court in England prevented the media from reporting it because of a super-injunction. However, the details eventually came to light and Terry was briefly stripped of his captaincy of the nation- al team. Bridge then left Chelsea and took himself out of the national team picture for the 2010 World Cup because Terry was still on the team. When the two played each other for the first time following the affair, Bridge dissed Terry in the pre-game handshake line.

Rafael Palmeiro

Despite collecting over 500 home runs and 3,000 hits, Palmeiro is not in the Hall of Fame because of his connection to steroids. But using performance-enhancing drugs wasn’t the only instance of cheating during his career. Throughout his career, there were rumors of Palmeiro sleeping with the wives or girlfriends of several teammates, almost as if the significant others of teammates were his type. The most famous affair came during the 1988 season when he was playing with the Cubs. This was early in Palmeiro’s career and the first time he was named an allstar. While largely unconfirmed, there were rumors during the season that Palmeiro was having an affair with the wife of longtime Chicago second baseman Ryne Sandberg. The hostility in the clubhouse became too much, essentially forcing the Cubs to trade Palmeiro the following offseason.

Shannon Brown

Not only were Gasol and Brown teammates for a few seasons but they also won back-to-back NBA championships with the Lakers. That should have bonded the two forever in a positive way. However, around this time Gasol broke off his engagement with fiancée Silvia Lopez Castro amidst rumors that one of Gasol’s teammates contributed to the end of the relationship. It was later uncovered that Brown had an affair with Castro during the 2010-11 season. Not so coincidentally, Gasol had terrible numbers during the playoffs that season, preventing the Lakers from winning three in a row. After the season, the Lakers declined Brown’s option and made no effort to re-sign him after learning of his affair with Gasol’s fiancé. Oddly enough, this happened early in Brown’s relationship with R&B singer Monica. Brown and Monica eventually married but divorced in 2019.

Michael Ballack

Ballack is one of the leading scorers and most celebrated players in the history of German soccer. Objectively, he’s a good-looking guy and never had much of a problem with the ladies. But that got Ballack into a little bit of trouble in 2007, not long after he left German club Bayern Munich for English club Chelsea. Keep in mind that in 2007, Ballack and his long- time girlfriend Simone Lambe had three kids together. However, Christian Lell, a teammate of Ballack’s at Bayern Munich, accused him of having an affair with his girlfriend Daniella Aumann. Ballack initially survived the rumors, although he and Lambe divorced in 2012. Regarding the accusations, Lell said of the former German captain: “Ballack enters into other people’s private lives and ruins them without further thought.”

Thibaut Courtois

European soccer stars typically have no problem attracting women. That’s why there seems to be no need to get involved with the girlfriend of a teammate (and per- haps a friend). However, Courtois had no problem getting together with Caroline Lijnen, who was the girlfriend of Kevin De Bruyne, a longtime teammate of Courtois with the Belgium National Team. As the story goes, De Bruyne cheated on Lijnen, so her way of getting even was to cheat on him with one of his teammates. Of course, if he knew that Lijnen was just trying to hurt De Bruyne, Courtois didn’t have to go along with it. Nevertheless, the affair happened in 2012 and became public in 2014. Yet, Courtois and De Bruyne have managed to remain teammates on the national team for more than a decade with De Bruyne writing in his autobiography: “Although I still cannot believe what Courtois has done, we continue to work together professionally.”

Jordan Ayew

Since 2012, Ayew and Afriyie Acquah have played together for the Ghana national team. The two even played in the 2014 World Cup together. But that bond apparently meant nothing to Ayew. In the summer of 2015, a tape leaked that let the world know about an affair between Ayew and Acquah’s wife Amanda. Apparently, the affair lasted for four years. Keep in mind that Ayew was already married to his wife Denise Acquah, who coincidentally has the same last name as Ayew’s scorned teammate. Ayew is still married to Denise and the couple has two kids. Also, while Afriye Acquah is not a prominent member of the Ghana national team the way Ayew is, the two have continued to be teammates despite Ayew’s transgression.

Mauro Icardi

It’s one thing to have an affair with the wife or girl- friend of a teammate, but it’s even worse to break up a family. Yet, that’s what Icardi did to Maxi Lopez. The two Argentines became teammates at Italian club Sampdoria in 2012 when Lopez was married to Wan- da Nara. The couple even had three kids together. But that didn’t stop Nara and Icardi from getting together, especially since Nara also accused Lopez of infidelity. After Lopez and Nara of- ficially called it quits after the affair, she married Icardi and they had two kids together, giving Nara five kids from two fathers who are both pro soccer players. Unfortunate- ly, Nara and Icardi divorced in 2022, one year after Nara implied Icardi had been unfaithful. While Lopez is now retired, he and Icardi al- ways refused to shake hands whenever their teams played one another.