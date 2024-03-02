Athletes Must Think and Plan For Life After Sports –Funke Oshonaike

…Laments Exclusion From Ghana AG

… Reveals Fitness Secret at 49

Table Tennis legend, Funke Oshonaike, in this interview with ADEKUNLE SALAMI spoke about her exclusion from the list of players for the forthcoming African Games among other issues. Excerpts:

How are you coping with your career and your new love, the nursing school?

It has not been very easy for me especially with going to school. I have to learn more, I have to do more, but what can I say? It has been hard but I’m getting better every day. When I started I asked myself if I actually wanted to go into nursing and yes I want to. I’m learning a lot of medicine words, things and things to do with doctors, a lot of things I have to learn. I never liked biology when I was in school and I never really liked anatomy or physiology and I’m doing all of that right now. The funny thing is that it’s not even in English. I have to do everything in German. It has not been easy but honestly I’m very proud of myself and I’m improving every day.

Tell us the update about the young players you are coaching out there?

I love training them. They listen to me. They want to take out of my experience. It’s good what I’m doing here. I love the fact that some of them are so sweet. I love table tennis, so when I see young ones that want to play table tennis especially the talented ones, I share out of my experience. Nowadays, I’ve not been able to do much because of my playing in the league and my school. It has been hard but the little I can do for them, I’m still doing it.

Your kids are big boys now and they are not following your steps as athlete, how are they doing?

My kids, my boys, my joy and happiness. They are not into sports. They only do it in school. When they were younger, no one was there to take them to sports after school. I was travelling around and their father is not really into sports too. I don’t blame them. I try my best. I take them for sporting activities even though I remember when they were babies and I was taking everywhere to every competition because I couldn’t leave them at home with their father. My first born went to Athens with me. My second born came to Algeria and the world championship. They saw table tennis but unfortunately they are not into table tennis and they are not into sports. They are very brilliant in school and that is important. I’m proud of them, they are good and I’ve not heard anything negative about them in school. They are cultured and very respectful. They are so brilliant in school and that makes me proud. I guess you can’t have it all.

You were not at the World Championships, are you going for African Games?

I didn’t go for it. I saw the list of players invited to the world championship but unfortunately I think it’s the same problem; funds. NTTF according to what I heard was not given enough funds and they were able to go with three men and women and one coach. We still have to be talking about funds and it has been a great problem for sport in Nigeria. I’m happy that at least NTTF was able to take six players and one coach to the competition. At least, we didn’t miss the competition and that makes me happy.

In recent time, you seems to be having issues with the officials of table tennis federation…tell us about it…

I thought I would go for African Games. The last African championships in Tunisia last year, I was part of the Team Event in which we came second. I won gold medal in the doubles event with Fatima and I came second in the Mixed Doubles event. Unfortunately, we didn’t win the tickets to the Olympics Games, Paris 2024. It was very painful. It was close and we didn’t make it. I’ve been preparing myself for African Games. Unfortunately last week Thursday, the new coach, Segun Toriola, called me and said the NTTF told him they won’t be taking me to Ghana for African Games because ministry of sports told him they should drop me and look for young players. What does that mean? Why would the ministry have problem with me? It’s almost like what happened to me last year that it was too late to rectify during the Commonwealth Games. I was sad when I heard that. I cried bitterly.

I made some contacts and called some of my friends and they didn’t mention any names. Last year, there was a name. After my findings, I was told there was nothing like that. It was actually NTTF that removed my name and I’m shocked that the people I trusted to take care of me are the ones that removed my name and I don’t know why they are using the ministry to lie to me. I really don’t understand it. I’m still in shock. They might be saying that I’m getting older but if you know table tennis, you would know that age has nothing to do with it. Even if they want to take younger players, they can’t buy my experience. They should take old players and join new players like they did for me when I was younger. When I went to Tunisia, I had to buy my own ticket because they were not having enough funds. I told them I was in school and every penny is important to me because I don’t have much, I’m sponsoring myself in school. Even though I had to talk to some people to help me and they told me to wait. I am still waiting and it has not been easy. I got my own tickets and they told me they would give me back my money. Up till this moment, I’ve not been given the ticket refund and allowances.

This African Games is supposed to be my last and they should have just respected me. I’m supposed to have exams in March and I’ve told them in school to postpone my practical exams and now this news. Well, I’m happy at least I can do my exam. My nursing school is my future and I’m happy that my life is not in these people’s hands. I have a brighter future. It is already unfortunate that a lot of people will be saying Funke why can’t you come back home with all the experience you have to come and train the younger ones, how do they expect me to come to Nigeria and train the younger ones with all these ‘ogas’ that don’t want the best for the sports? It’s not fair at all. They have done their own. I’m a Christian and who God has blessed, no one can curse. I wish all the table tennis players going to African Games the best. I’ve moved on.

At 49, how do you keep fit and compete at top level?

At 49, I compete at top level, so, I am an old school. I don’t drink. I control what I eat and I check myself immediately I see that I am adding a few kilos. I have to go back to my weight. I go to fitness studio, I carry weight. I do a lot of crazy things. I try as much as possible to go to bed early. In nursing school, during my practicals, when I have morning shifts I wake up by 4am, so I try to go to bed by 8pm or at most 9pm because I try as much as possible to sleep for six to seven hours. I love to sleep for eight hours but it’s not possible. Apart from that, I play a lot of table tennis because I have to play matches. I hate to lose. When I lose even at my age, I still feel very sad. Apart from that, I’m very emotional. When you hurt me, I cry. When we talk about it, I forgive you immediately. I move on. When I see people that are not happy I try to make them happy. That’s what makes me fit. I watch what I eat, I do a lot of sports and I control what I drink, I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t smoke, I make sure I make enough sleep. I drink lots of water, tea, I don’t take caffeine. I try to run from things that are not healthy. I think that’s what makes me healthy and look a little younger than my age.

Your advise for Team Nigeria athletes generally…

To all the upcoming athletes of Nigeria; table tennis, lawn tennis, athletes, football, handball, basketball, badminton please don’t forget life after sports. Don’t forget that you can get injured at anytime, you never know what can happen. In as much as you are still good, don’t forget your education. Sports is not forever. Think about what you can do after sports. If you are making a lot of money now, save. It’s very important.

You attended seven Olympic Games and over 15 African Games, you must be fulfilled in your career…

any regrets in Nigerian colours? God has been so good to me. Seven times Olympian, so many times African champion and the last Nigerian woman to have won African table tennis championship. I’ve been able to do that with Nigeria and hoping that one day, Nigerians will be able to break the yoke of Egyptians, one day a female will win African championship. I can’t wait for that day. I’m very satisfied with my life and I’m the only female in the world of table tennis and Africa that has gone to Olympics seven times. It’s a record that a lot of people will work to fulfil. I’m grateful to God. The only thing I may be sad about is that Nigeria didn’t really reward me like that, they didn’t recognize. I wish one day Nigeria will see the little I have done and I will be awarded fully. Not only me but Segun Toriola too. He is a legend. I hope they will stop looking at only football and remember table tennis one day and remember every champion in every sport. Apart from that I don’t have any regrets. I am fulfilled.

What do you do in your spare time…how do you relax?

I love my bed so much. My best friend. I love my bedroom. I love to be on my bed. Anytime I am free and I don’t have anything to do or I’m on holidays and I’m not traveling, I will just be on my bed. I will just lie down and be doing everything on my bed. I read, watch my iPad, do my homework, I don’t everything on my bed in my bedroom. It’s so crazy. My friends keep asking me ‘Funke won’t you move out?’ I’m so much in love with my bed, my bedroom.

What are your plans for the future?

I just hope that somebody out there in Nigeria can help me with my nursing school project. I’ve asked for help from some people but since last year nobody has been able to help me. I’ve been spending a lot of money that I’ve saved. That’s life after sports, the welfare.