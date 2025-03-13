Athletes Hit Benin As MTN CHAMPS 3 Begin Thursday

Share

A total of 4371 entries were received from 2056 athletes as MTN CHAMPS Benin Athletics Classics begin on Thursday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and the UNIBEN Sports Complex, Benin, Edo State.

The Youth (U-17) category accounted for nearly half of the registrations, with a total number of 976 registrants, with 496 registrations from the Junior (U-20) category, 388 from the Cadet (U-14) class and 196 from the Seniors (no age limit).

As such, only the Youth (U-17) category will compete at the UNIBEN Sports Complex on the first two days of competition (March 13 and 14) due to the volume of registration, and will join the Cadet (U-14), Junior (U-20) and Senior categories at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on the third and final day (March 15) for their remaining events. The Cadet (U-14), Junior (U-20) and Senior categories will compete at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on all three days of the event.

Also, all Cadet (U-14), Youth (U-17) and Junior (U-20) Athletes were expected to come along with a photocopy of a means of identification showing their Date of Birth, such as their Birth Certificates, International Passport or School Records.

Online registration continues for the MTN CHAMPS Lagos Continental Relays (April 9 to 12) and the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final in Uyo (April 30 to May 3). The deadline for registration for the Lagos Continental Relays is April 2, while that of the Grand Final in Uyo is April 23.

