Athletes’ Death: Shehu Sani Knocks Kano Govt Over N1m Compensation

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has openly criticised the Kano State Government over the ₦1 million compensation awarded to each family of the 22 athletes who tragically lost their lives in a recent motor accident.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that 22 athletes lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident on Saturday while returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Following the tragic incident, the Kano State Government announced the compensation while mourning their death, saying each bereaved family of the athlete would receive the sum of ₦1,000,000 as financial support.

The announcement was part of an official statement honouring the memory of the young athletes who died while representing the state at the national sporting event.

However, Shehu Sani took to the social media platform X to condemn the gesture as insufficient and unbefitting of the athletes’ service and sacrifice.

The former lawmaker and human rights advocate said,“One million for each of the deceased athletes is not enough. Kano is rich enough to do more than that. The deceased died in active service.”

The compensation package has sparked public debate across Nigeria, with many echoing Sani’s sentiments and urging the state to reassess the amount in line with the value and national pride the deceased athletes brought to Kano.

Critics argue that the lives lost in active duty representing the state should be honoured not only with public mourning but with meaningful support for the families left behind.

The athletes were involved in a fatal road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival—a key event in Nigeria’s sporting calendar.

The tragedy shook the sports community and drew nationwide condolences, with calls for improved safety measures for athletes during state-sponsored travel.

Kano State’s decision to award ₦1 million per family was intended as a goodwill gesture, but has since come under scrutiny from political figures, civil society groups, and citizens.

