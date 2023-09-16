ATHCON Pledges Commitment to President Tinubu’s Quest for Thriving Tourism Economy

Calls for Creation of New Parastatals, Agencies

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marked his first 100 days in office, the executives and members of the Association of Tourism and Hospitality Consultants of Nigeria (ATHCON), has declared their commitment to partnering with the president to develop and promote a thriving tourism economy.

This is even as the business-led association called for the creation of new parastatals and agencies for the newly created Ministry of Tourism, noting that the ministry needs to garner necessary expertise and linkages needed for the tasks entrusted to it. These were disclosed in a message of felicitation to President Tinubu, who last week marked his first 100 days in office.

In the message signed by the association National President, Mr. Olatunde Oluloye and Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Omopeju Afanu, the body commended the president’s vision in creating a stand-alone ministry for tourism. ‘‘Your administration has made key policy changes notable of which is the establishment of the Ministry of Tourism.

We commend President Tinubu for this great feat as we have, over the years as active participants in this sector of the economy clamoured for this individually and collectively,’’ it noted.

Adding, ‘‘The decision to accord the industry a separate ministry speaks volume about the government’s commitment to harnessing the socio-economic benefits that tourism offers, while also acknowledging the crucial role tourism plays in cultural preservation, community development, and global representation.

‘‘With the creation of a Tourism ministry, it is expected that more agencies and parastatals will be added to it to streamline the operations and programmes of the new ministry, in addition to the existing two agencies operating in the old Ministry of Culture and Information.

‘‘We also congratulate the pioneer Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, on her appointment, we pledge our unwavering commitment to collaborate closely and leverage our expertise to support your efforts in propelling the Nigerian tourism industry to unprecedented heights.’’

The body charged the minister to put in use for the benefit of tourism her vast wealth of experience and expertise, stating, ‘‘We strongly believe your expertise in the technology space positions you to leverage innovative digital solutions, thereby enhancing destination marketing strategies, and ensure seamless travel experiences for both domestic and international tourists.

‘‘We further use this medium to advocate for the inclusion of the industry in the President’s economic drive to support hospitality and tourism businesses as not only are both industries potential sources of foreign exchange but also one of the highest employers of labour.’’