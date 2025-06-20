ATHCON Kicks Against NIHOTOUR Act 2022

Share

The Association of Tourism and Hospitality Consultants in Nigeria (ATHCON) has kicked against the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) establishment Act of 2022. This is as it berated the Director General of the Institute, Dr Abisoye Fagade, for the method he has adopted in trying to enforce the Act, which it said completely negated existing laws and professional dictum.

In a recent press statement on the crisis, arising from the failed attempt by the Institute to force some of the operators and hotels in Lagos to comply with the Act, signed by its President, Mr Olatunde Oluloye, ATHCON, as the foremost professional body for Tourism and Hospitality Management Consulting in Nigeria, said the action of NIHOTOUR is totally condemnable.

He said, ‘‘ATHCON strongly condemns the recent actions and tendencies displayed by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) that undermine the core values of the industry.’’

Adding, ‘‘such conduct contradicts the principles upheld by professionals, practitioners, the Nigerian people, and the government, and must cease immediately.

‘‘We urgently call on the Inspector General of Police to halt the misuse of police personnel for such operations. Furthermore, we appeal to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (GCFR), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to direct the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation to intervene and restrain the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOURS) without delay.’’

It also called on the management of the Institute to tender unreserved public apologies to the hotels and personnel, whose businesses were disrupted and personnel harassed, arrested and brutalised by its officials and the police.

Stating, ‘‘It is a reasonable expectation that the Management of NIHOTOUR issue an unreserved public apology to the affected operators whose staff were unlawfully arrested and detained, not in a police facility, but within the premises of a training institution. This action constitutes an unacceptable breach of professional and ethical standards.’’

Going forward, it called for the immediate resolution of the crisis, noting, ‘‘we urge immediate resolution of this matter to prevent further disruption, safeguard Nigeria’s tourism industry, and maintain investor confidence. Any escalation risks undermining the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to attract foreign investment, foster job creation, and promote sustainable growth in the sector.’’

