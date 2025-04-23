Atele Festival Lights Up Lagos, Empowers Youths Through Dance

Share

The vibrant rhythms of dance echoed through the streets of Lagos as the Atele Festival brought life, learning, and cultural celebration to three bustling communities: Ikotun, Ajegunle-Apapa, and Surulere.

Organised by Dynamic Tales Entertainment Company, Atele Fest is more than just a dance show — it’s a creative movement aimed at empowering young talents and preserving Nigeria’s rich dance heritage.

With strong support from the Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners (GONDP), Lagos Chapter, and other creative groups, the 3-day festival offered practical training and exposure for students, professional dancers, and art enthusiasts.

At each location, workshops and dance sessions created an open space for participants to learn, network, and explore new forms of expression which is aimed at building a stronger, more connected dance industry in Nigeria — one that offers not just performance, but education and opportunity.

Speaking at the event, Akinbile Michael Ayoola, choreographer and creative director of Atele Fest, shared the inspiration behind the initiative. “This platform was born out of the need to revive dance education in Nigeria,” he explained.

“Many young people want to make a living through dance but lack access to learning materials or mentors. Atele Fest is here to bridge that gap and help them discover their own unique styles.”

Ayoola also emphasised the importance of moving the festival across different communities. “We decided to take Atele Fest to the people,” he said.

“Financial constraints and distance often limit participation, so bringing the festival to multiple locations allows more people to benefit. It’s about impact — sharing knowledge and inspiring creativity across Lagos.”

Among the key facilitators was Ugo Obiayo, popularly known as The Eagle, and current chairman of GONDP Lagos Chapter. Returning to the classroom after over a decade, he led a workshop on Achikulo, a traditional dance from Eastern Nigeria.

“I was invited here not as a chairman but as a dancer, and that felt special,” he said. “Most of the students had never heard of Achikulo before, but by the end of the session, they were dancing with confidence.

Now, I have disciples who will pass on this tradition.” Atele Fest also served as a platform to celebrate and showcase talents in hopes of attracting future collaborators and sponsors.

Award-winning dancers and choreographers like Victor Phullu, Imoh Maxwell Matthew, Jakande Surprise (SurpyKing), Kuti Alex, Isaac Bassey, Emmanuel Ufot John, and Edonobi Christopher led sessions and performances.

Each day brought a new rhythm and energy, blending traditional and contemporary dance styles — from Latin moves to street dance and cultural interpretations. For participant Imoleayo Keyinde, the festival was a turning point.

“I really enjoyed the Salsa session the most,” she said. “So many people have forgotten how beautiful art can be, but Atele Fest reminded us. It’s encouraging and will help promote our culture.”

Share