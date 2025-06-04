Ateke Denies Rift With Presidential Amnesty Boss

Share

Former militant leader and now Amanyanabo of Okochiri, His Royal Majesty King Ateke Tom, has dismissed claims of a rift with Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, describing the reports as entirely false and misleading.

Reacting to media reports alleging that he publicly humiliated the amnesty boss during his birthday celebration in Okochiri on Monday, the monarch, in a statement signed by his media assistant, Ifeanyi Ogbonna, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, refuted the claims and reaffirmed his commitment to peace and development in the Niger Delta.

King Ateke stated that he has no issues with Dr. Otuaro, contrary to the fabricated narratives being circulated. He described the report as “a figment of the writer’s imagination, designed to cause unnecessary controversy in the region.”

“Contrary to the claims in the concocted report, King Ateke Tom’s birthday celebration held seamlessly, peacefully, and in high spirits. The celebration witnessed the presence of respected leaders, dignitaries, friends, and well-wishers from across the Niger Delta and beyond,” the statement read.

It further stressed that at no point during the event was there any confrontation, rebuke, or embarrassment involving the monarch and the amnesty administrator.

“The allegation that King Ateke Tom rejected monetary gifts from Dr. Otuaro and labelled him as insincere is not only baseless but an insult to the intelligence of all who were present at the event,” it added.

Condemning the report as an attempt to sow discord and derail peace-building efforts, the monarch urged the public to disregard what he called a “cooked-up narrative” aimed at misleading and misinforming the public.

The statement also cautioned media practitioners and commentators against spreading unverified and sensational claims that threaten the peace and unity of the region.

King Ateke reiterated his commitment to the progress of the Niger Delta and called on all well-meaning individuals to focus on the broader goal of regional development and transformation.

