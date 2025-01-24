ATCIS Makes U-Turn On Telecom Tariff Hike

Share

The Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS-Nigeria) yesterday backed the 50 per cent increase in telecoms tariff by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). It stated that those who are now threatening court action were also part of the recent stakeholders’ meeting held in Abuja.

In a statement signed by its National President, Prince ‘Sina Bilesanmi, the association said though it had earlier gone against the tariff increase, maintain that it should be between 5 and 15 per cent if it should be increased at all, it said it later considered supporting the 50 per cent announced by the NCC based on the economic situation for the sustainability of the industry and economic growth.

“We made the decision to support the new tariff adjustment because we want sustainability of the telecoms operation and we want our economy to grow more than how it was before. “We also want job safety for thousands of personnel working with telecoms operators and the system.”

The statement further read: “ATCIS membership is not part of those who are threatening to go to the law court to challenge the 50% increment on tariffs as announced by the NCC.

“ATCIS is in support of the recently announced 50 per cent tariff adjustment because, since 2016, ATCIS has been rejecting requests of the telco operators to have the tariff increased because the operators have failed to consult, engage, enlighten and not respect members of the ATCIS.

Instead of the telcos to align themselves to the subscribers, they preferred to lobby at the National Assembly and the NCC, but with good management of the ATCIS, we said no, and we kept on writing, until the one we wrote which made the NCC to call us for a stakeholders meeting on Thursday January 9th, 2025 in Abuja.

“At the meeting in Abuja, ATCIS was represented and other stakeholders, although no increase of tariff decision was taken at the meeting.” However, the Association has warned that if the telecoms operators refuse to give the subscribers good quality of service as promised within two weeks after the implementation of the new tariff, it would drag them to the wall.

Share

Please follow and like us: