ATCIS Calls For Subscriber-Telco Alliance To Combat Infrastructure Vandalism

In the face of escalating vandalism of telecommunications infrastructure across Nigeria, the Association of Telephone, Cable TV, and Internet Subscribers (ATCIS) has urged telecoms operators to collaborate with subscriber associations to safeguard critical network facilities.

The call follows service providers’ warning of worsening connectivity if security agencies fail to intensify efforts to protect telecoms assets, a situation that could cripple essential sectors like banking, education, and security services, leaving millions of subscribers stranded.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) recently raised an alarm over the surge in vandalism and theft of telecoms equipment nationwide.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, and Publicity Secretary, Damian Udeh, ALTON disclosed that despite massive investments in network upgrades, relentless attacks on infrastructure have severely disrupted services.

“Since the Federal Government’s interventions earlier this year, our members have committed unprecedented investments in network optimization, deploying new systems, modernizing transmission equipment, and expanding fiber optic networks.

“However, between May and July 2025, multiple incidents of vandalism have been recorded across Rivers, Ogun, Osun, Imo, Kogi, Ekiti, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory, among others.

These attacks have led to widespread blackouts, network congestion, and severe service degradation,” the statement read.

The stolen components, including power cables, rectifiers, fiber optics, diesel generators, and solar systems, are the backbone of Nigeria’s digital economy and national security communications.

ALTON expressed deep concern over the growing black market for stolen telecom equipment, where batteries and cables looted from base stations are resold for private use.

The association appealed to Nigerians to join the fight against infrastructure vandalism, emphasizing that telecom assets support critical national services.

“An attack on telecom infrastructure is an attack on our economy and security,” the statement stressed. ALTON also highlighted the recurring damage to underground fiber cables caused by road construction, leading to costly service outages.

In a desperate plea, ALTON called on the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to deploy urgent measures to protect telecom facilities.

“This is a national emergency. We need coordinated action from security agencies, government, regulators, and the public to prevent a total communications breakdown,” the statement warned.

Meanwhile, in a chat with New Telegraph, ATCIS National President, Hon. Sina Bilesanmi, argued that subscribers were best positioned to monitor and protect telecom infrastructure in their communities.

He urged telecoms companies to partner with subscriber associations, leveraging their vast membership for enhanced surveillance.

“If telcos involve our associations, there will be a significant improvement in infrastructure security. “With telecoms services becoming increasingly vital to Nigeria’s socio-economic stability, the need for collaborative protection efforts has never been more urgent.

As vandalism threatens to derail digital progress, stakeholders must act swiftly to safeguard the nation’s communication lifelines,” Bilesanmi asserted.