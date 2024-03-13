ATC Masts: Court Refuses to Dismiss Heda’s Suit Against Mtn, Others

Justice Yellin Bogoro of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that HEDA Resources Centre has a right to sue ATC Nigeria Wireless Infrastructure Limited and MTN Nigeria over the construction of 2,500 base transceiver stations across Nigeria for the telecommunication outfit’s operations within proximity to the base transceiver stations that belong to IHS Towers Nigeria.

When the matter came up for hearing on March 8, 2024, Justice Bogoro disagreed with MTN Nigeria’s position query of HEDA Resources Centre’s locus in instituting the case and ruled that the matter, being a public interest action, gives the civil society organisation the ‘locus standi’ to file the suit.

The refusal to grant MTN’s application to dismiss the suit is a tacit agreement by the court that HEDA has a valid cause of action and that it has a legal basis to bring the action against the Federal Ministry of Environment, MTN, ATC and others.

HEDA Resource Centre, a civil society organisation, active in the promotion of sustainable development and protection of the environment, in the public interest case, is seeking, through the court, to stop MTN Nigeria and ATC Nigeria from citing new base stations where there are already existing base stations nearby, based on health and environmental concerns.