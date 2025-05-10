ATC Endorses Guevara For UN Tourism Secretary General Post

Share

…calls for fairness, equity

Ahead of the UN Tourism election of a new secretary general, African Travel Commission (ATC) has endorsed the candidacy of Gloria Guevara, who is one of the frontline contenders for the post that has seen the incumbent, Zurab Polilikashvili, whose second tenure ends this year, also gunning for a third term.

This is as ATC cautioned the Elective Council of the global tourism body to act with integrity, fairness and equity by upholding the traditions and precedents of the body that have not seen a secretary general serving a third term but two terms of four years respectively.

In a press statement signed by Nigerian-born Lucky Onoriode George, Executive Director of ATC, it stated that Pololikashvili, who is completing his second term, must not be allowed to alter established norms in an attempt to secure a third term. “No UN agency permits its leadership to serve beyond two terms. This standard must be upheld to preserve institutional credibility and legitimacy,” George said.

He reminded the Executive Council members from Africa of the pivotal role ATC played in the transformation of the former International Union of Official Travel Organisations (IUOTO) to World Tourism Organisation [WTO] in 1975. “As key architects of that transformation, African nations have a responsibility to uphold and defend the highest standards of multilateral governance,” he added.

The ATC also expressed deep concern over the promotion of another European candidate, Harry Theoharis of Greece, as a potential successor to the current Secretary General, also from Europe. George argued that this pattern undermines the principle of regional rotation and leaves little space for leadership from underrepresented regions.

ATC expressed strong endorsement for Gloria Guevara of Mexico, citing her exceptional qualifications and global outlook. It said that as a former Minister of Tourism of Mexico and former chief executive officer of the World Travel and Tourism Council [WTTC], Guevara brings a wealth of experience from both the public and private sectors.

“Her candidacy represents inclusiveness, reform, and a much-needed departure from continental monopoly in leadership,” said George. “It must also be clearly stated that UN Tourism is not a marketing agency, but a policy-shaping platform for global tourism development. Its leadership must reflect a global mindset, moral standing, and a vision for equitable progress across all nations.”

ATC also recalled the missed opportunity in 2017 when two African countries withheld support from Dr Walter Mzembi of Zimbabwe, costing the continent a chance to lead the organisation. “Africa cannot afford to close the door on itself again,” George warned.

Further, “If we continue to prioritise personal and political interests over continental unity, we will remain vulnerable to manipulation and ridicule,” the statement continued. “We must speak with one voice, not only for ourselves but for global justice and balance.”

The African Travel Commission therefore calls on all African members of the Executive Council who will be voting; Cabo Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia to vote with conscience, courage, and clarity.

