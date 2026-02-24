ATC 2026: Access Bank Unveils Speaker Line-Up For Second Edition

Access Bank Plc has announced an exceptional line up of global policymakers, finance leaders and industry experts to headline the second edition of the Africa Trade Conference (ATC 2026), a highlevel strategic convening designed to accelerate Africa’s role in shaping the future of global trade. ‘

Scheduled to hold on March 11, 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC),South Africa, ATC 2026 will seek to enlighten and spotlight the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), exploring how policy harmonization, infrastructure development, digitization, and innovative financing will help unlock Africa’s full trade capacity.

Building on the momentum of its maiden edition, which convened senior decision-makers from 28 countries, the 2026 conference with the theme “Turning Vision into Velocity: Building Africa’s Trade Ecosystem for Real-World Impact”, will have the keynote address delivered by Kennedy Mbekeani, Director General, Southern Africa Region, African Development Bank (AfDB), alongside Kwabena Ayirebi, Managing Director, Banking Operations at the African Export-Import Bank.

Their joint keynote will address the evolving financing landscape for African trade and the strategic pathways for unlocking continental prosperity