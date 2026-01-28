ATC 2026: Access Bank To Convene Global Trade Leaders In Cape Town

Access Bank Plc has announced plans to host the second edition of the Africa Trade Conference (ATC 2026), a high-level strategic convening designed to accelerate Africa’s role in shaping the future of global trade.

In a statement, the bank said that the conference which is scheduled to take place on 11 March 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), South Africa, will bring together influential leaders from government, finance, trade, logistics, technology, agriculture, manufacturing, and policy to drive practical, outcome-oriented solutions for expanding intra-African and global trade.

The statement also said that building on the momentum of its maiden edition, which convened senior decision-makers from 28 countries, the 2026 conference will be held under the theme: “Turning Vision into Velocity: Building Africa’s Trade Ecosystem for Real-World Impact.”

It further stated that ATC 2026 will feature a rich programme of high-impact sessions, including a Ministerial Panel, High-Level Plenaries, Partner-Led Workshops, an Innovation and Exhibition Arena, Media Content Studios, curated Networking Lounges, and an Awards and Cultural Showcase, all designed to foster collaboration, catalyze capital flows, and translate ambition into execution.

Speaking on the significance of the conference, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna, described ATC as more than a traditional convening. “Africa is no longer at the margins of global trade conversations.

The question today is not about potential, it is about execution. “The Africa Trade Conference is designed as a platform for action, not rhetoric. It brings together the people shaping policy, capital, infrastructure, and innovation to build the systems that will define Africa’s trade future,” Ogbonna said.

He added: “At Access Bank, we see ourselves not just as financiers, but as connectors of markets, ideas, and opportunities. Our role is to help African businesses move from ambition to impact, from local relevance to global competitiveness.”

He pointed out that with operations in 24 countries globally, including 16 across Africa, Access Bank’s expansive footprint places it in a unique position to facilitate cross-border trade, unlock regional value chains, and simplify the complexities of doing business across markets.