ATBU Student Lost His Life in Effort to Help Girlfriend – Police

The Bauchi State Police Command has revealed that Joseph Agbaidu, a 500 level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi lost his life while trying to help his girlfriend retrieve her handbag that was snatched at Unguwar Ngas Yelwa, Bauchi.

In press release made available to journalists by the Command’s PPRO, Ahmed Wakil, yesterday in Bauchi State, Wakil said the recent incident which occurred on 02/12/2023 where some unknown persons, numbers not ascertained, snatched a handbag containng a mobile phone belonging to a lady one Philomena Ahobee, ‘f’ 28yrs, a student of Abubakar Tatari Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi, as a result of which her boyfriend, Agbaidu Joseph, ‘m’ aged 28yrs of Anguwan Ngas who is a student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa university (ATBU), Bauchi, tried to help her to retrieve the handbag containing the phone, that in the process, the assailant(s) stabbed him on the left-side of his chest with a sharp knife.

The victim was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for treatment, but he was certified dead while on admission by a medical doctor. Recall that the killing of the student triggered some other students to stage a protest at the University gate before they were dispersed by the Police and University security which lead to the closure of the school activities for a week.