ATBU produces 337 first-class graduates

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi has said it has produced 337 first-class graduates. Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Abdulaziz said this at a pre-convocation news conference yesterday. He said a total of 19, 253 students would graduate at the 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th combined convocation scheduled to be held between February 22 and 24.

According to the VC, the convocation will start on February 22 with the inauguration of 19 different projects completed in the last four years. These projects are spread on both the Gubi and Yelwa campuses. Other activities lined up include a lecture to be delivered by Prof. Ali Patel with the topic, “Education and Nigeria’s National Integration in the Digital Age: Matters Arising”.