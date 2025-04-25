ATBU Lecturer Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Share

In a decision marking its commitment to a safe academic environment, the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) in Bauchi has dismissed Dr. Usman Aliyu from its Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Technology.

This action, approved during the university’s 96th Governing Council meeting marks a firm stance against any form of sexual misconduct within the institution.

The dismissal follows a thorough investigation by the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee, which found Dr.Aliyu guilty of sexually harassing a married postgraduate student.

Spokesman Zailani Bappa confirmed the decision to the media noting that the evidence presented during the committee’s investigation was clear and compelling.

“The dismissal was carried out in strict accordance with chapter 3, item f, i, (o) of the Senior Staff Conditions of Service of the University,” Bappa explained. “Dr. Aliyu has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

He is now expected to surrender all university property in his possession to his Head of Department, along with his university identification card to the Chief Security Officer.

According to the institution, this measure not only reinforces the university’s zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment but also serves as a critical reminder to all staff and students about the importance of maintaining a respectful and secure campus environment.

By swiftly addressing allegations of misconduct, the university aims to foster trust and accountability across all levels of its community.

Share