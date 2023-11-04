ATBOWATON Commends Oyetola On NIWA’s New MD

The minister of the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has according to the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), started on a good footing, this is they commended the minister for some of the recent appointments into agencies and parastatals under the ministry.

One of such is that of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), with Mr Munirudeen Oyebamiji appointed as the new Managing Director of the agency. For, the frontline boat operators association, said they are impressed, as they expressed the view that good days are ahead for the ministry. However, they have also called on the minister to do everything possible to elevate the status of the local boat operators, noting that the operators have over the years been neglected.

They want a change in the way they are treated, calling for support from the minister to make their operations seamless. The association with a spread across 28 littoral states of the country, stated that the appointment was timely and will stabilise the apex marine and blue economy regulatory agency to ensure sustainable growth and safety measures on waterways transportation ecosystem in the country.

Noting further that the minister, who is the former governor of Osun State, has shown early in the day his good intentions for the ministry. Speaking on this development, the National President of ATBOWATON, Dr Gani Tarzan Balogun, called on the new NIWA MD to help champion a new lease of life for indigenous boat operators, particularly in areas of training and retraining, safety awareness and funding opportunities to acquire operational spare parts and watercrafts for its members.

He also advised the new appointee, who was also a former commissioner for Finance in Osun State, under Oyetola, when he was the governor, to critically reappraise developmental goals expectations of NIWA, enthrone, conserve strategic growth targets, and create an enabling environment for serious private sector participation and visibility on water transportation, maritime tourism and the dredging of waterways space across the country.

Balogun, who assured the new MD of ATBOWATON support, further advised him to wear his life jacket, take to practical oversight of the huge waterways potential across the country, factor quick wins and collaborate with the private sector and relevant agencies in government to champion and change the narratives of NIWA.

To administratively make NIWA easy to reach and engaging, the ATBOWATON leader, who has been in the forefront of campaign to open up the national waterways space for investment in recreation, logistics, and new maritime cities, appealed to Oyebamiji to relocate NIWA’s corporate head office to either Abuja or Lagos from the Lokoja in Kogi State. Noting that, ‘‘Lokoja should serve as an area office and in view of the fact that most critical agencies of government are in Abuja, makes it easy for inter agencies relationship, and visibility, as NIWA cannot afford to hide in Lokoja and expect to be reached easily by its publics and supervising ministry.