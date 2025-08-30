ATB Backs Mozambique On Adoption Of Strategic Pillars For Tourism Development

Mozambican Prime Minister Maria Levi has advised African governments to position tourism as a strategic pillar for enhancing and fast tracking economic sovereignty and unity among the African states.

She made this call during her presentation at the African Diplomatic Tourism and Investment Forum (ADTIF) hosted by her country in Maputo. She laid out a bold vision that will make tourism a strategic pillar for economic development and a potent instrument of diplomacy in Africa.

The Mozambican Prime Minister raised her vision through the speech that transcended the typical discussion that was directed to outsource visitor numbers and revenue among African states.

Her speech was aimed to stimulate ideas that would frame tourism as a vital tool for achieving economic sovereignty and fostering deeper integration between African states.

“Mozambique’s tourism potential is unquestionable. The strategic location and gastronomy, combined with the friendliness and hard-working spirit that characterise the Mozambican people, are unique and effective opportunities to be considered,” she said.

She called on African leaders to create a conducive environment for business while challenging the continent leaders to harness the tourism’s collective potential and use the tourism sector as a vehicle for building a stronger and more united Africa other than tourist profit gains.

The Prime Minister’s commitment was further reinforced by the presence of key Mozambican officials, including the Minister of Economy, Basílio Zefanias Muhate, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, Américo Muchanga, who participated in the three day event that also attracted the presence of political leaders, private sector representatives, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The event, which coincided with the celebration of Mozambique’s 50th independence anniversary, was aimed to promote strategic discussions and a shared vision for the future of African tourism and investment opportunities in the continent’s tourism sector.

African Tourism Board (ATB) Executive chairman Mr Cuthbert Ncube has emphasised the importance of celebrating and supporting initiatives targeting to promote sustainable development in Africa through tourism.

Cube noted that African people are capable of developing Africa’s tourism in collaboration and partnership with stakeholders from the other continents.

He stressed the importance of supporting and promoting sustainable development in Africa through tourism.

“We must boost investment in the tourism sector, but to do so, our governments must place tourism at the heart of democracy. Connectivity between African destinations and investments in basic infrastructure are urgent to create a favorable environment for the industry’s expansion,” he said.

Among the success stories on tourism development in Africa presented at the ADTIF were the restoration of Gorongosa National Park into an internationally recognized example of environmental conservation.

Transformation of the Pazarruta Archipelago into a global center for marine life through innovative collaborations and reintroduction of the Big Five in Zinaldo National Park to reinforce standards for preserving African wildlife were the other key success stories for tourism development and promotion in Mozambique.

The ADTIF was organised in partnership with the African Tourism Board, the African Union, and the Ministry of Economy of Mozambique.

* Juergen Steinmetz: Eturbonews.com