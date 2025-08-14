Atayese Oodua Commends South West Governors Over Isese Day

Atayese Odua Worldwide, Dr Abimbola Durotoye, has commended governors of South West region and their respective state Houses of Assembly for approving August 20 as Isese Day.

While speaking with journalists on the celebration of the 2025 edition of Isese Day in Ogun State, Durotoye said that the day is important because it reminds the Yor- ubas of their traditional values and preserves the culture of the people.

He, however revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Wole Soyinka, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Alake of Egbaland, HRM Oba Micheal Aremu Adedotun Gbadebo, the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaısı Elemide, Ogun State Commissioner for Art & Culture, Chief Sesan Fagbayi, will grace the 2025 Isese Day slated for August 20 at June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He also commended Oba Isese Wordwide, Oba (Dr) Ifarotımı Adifagbola Balogun for his efforts in ensuring that the event is celebrated yearly in Ogun State without any rancour, and said that Isese predated the arrival of both Islam and Christian religions in Nigeria.

“Isese should not be neglected because it was the first religion, long before the other two arrived. “It is only fair that it has a national holiday just like Muslims and Christians have for their fes- tivities,” he stated. Dr Durotoye then urged all Nigerians, especially traditionalists, to continue to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its effort to transform the nation.