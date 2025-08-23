Atayero Royal Family Calls For Peace In Aramoko

The Royal Eminence of Atayero Royal Family of Arakale Ruling House, Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area, Dr Olusegun Aderemi, has urged all sons and daughters of the community to embrace peace and unity for the development of the town.

Aderemi made this call as the Aramoko Monarch, Alara of Aramoko, Oba Olu Adeyemi, recently joined the ancestors.

He described the development as a moment for sober reflection on unity and advancement of the community, cautioning against discord and disagreement in order to sustain the legacy instituted by the forefathers.

The statement signed by Aderemi and made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday reads, “My Dear people of Aramoko-Ekiti,

we are a proud, historical town with a rich heritage. Our fathers built a name that stands tall in Ekiti State, in Yoruba land and in Nigeria.

“It pains me deeply that at a time when many communities in our state are forging ahead in unity and progress, we in Aramoko are being distracted by crisis over traditional matters.

“The unfortunate passing of the recent occupier of the palace is a solemn moment that ought to bind us together in grief and reflection. Instead, disagreements about rites and succession have unsettled our peace and left our town divided. I appeal to every son and daughter of Aramoko: let us not allow discord to destroy the legacy of our ancestors or the prospects of our children.

“Around us, towns like Ado Ekiti, Ilawe, Ijero, and Iyin are attracting investments, hosting higher institutions and creating opportunities for their youth. Meanwhile, our own roads remain impassable, our young people wander without jobs, and life here grows harder by the day.

“This cannot continue. Development will not come where there is no peace. Investors and government projects will only come to a town united, stable, and forward-looking.

“I therefore call on all stakeholders—chiefs, elders, youths, women, and the political class—to embrace dialogue, patience, and the spirit of compromise. Let us quickly resolve the outstanding issues around our traditional institution with fairness and transparency, so we may focus our

collective energy on the urgent task of rebuilding Aramoko.

“Our town is yearning. We can’t wait any longer for progress. The future of Aramoko is bigger than any individual interest. Let us choose peace today, for only in peace will development take root. May Aramoko rise again in unity and prosperity”, the statement said.