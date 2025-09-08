Atayero Lauds Oyebanji’s Leadership Qualities In Ekiti

…Partners N. E. Y. I., NITDA to train Ekiti Youths on Digital Skill

The Royal Eminence of Atayero Royal Family of Arakale Ruling House Aramoko Ekiti, Dr Olusegun Aderemi, has lauded the leadership qualities of the Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, in moving the state forward with development strategies.

Atayero stated this during a royal partnership with the Nigeria Entrepreneurship Youth Initiative (N.E.Y.I.)to train over 100 youths on trending tech skills in the state.

The program is powered by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Ekiti state chapter and facilitated by N.E.Y.I. Entrepreneurship hub was tagged: EKITI STATE DIGITAL SKILLS EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM 2025.

The transformative tech initiative, according to Atayer,o was made possible through the recent establishment of NITDA in Aramoko, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

“The life-changing initiative is not just for Aramoko alone. This opportunity is open to all youths across Ekiti state who are ready to gain world-class digital skills and contribute to the tech-driven growth of the state and Nigeria at large”

Ambassador Aderemi added that the participants would be trained in highly demanded digital skills such as “Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Entrepreneurship, No-Code and Low-Code Development, Internet of Things (IoT) with Satellite Integration, Mobile Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing, Digital Literacy for Primary, Secondary& Tertiary Students and Tech-Enabled Product Development for Global Opportunities”

Atayero declared that the opportunity is free for all youth participants.

He described the progress in the state as the outcome of the exemplary leadership and purposeful governance of Oyebanji’s administration.

He applauded the commitment of the governor to the welfare and development of the state

“Several Programs and activities of Oyebanji’s administration have impacted the youths, women and children for viable development and a brighter future’

Atayero added that Oyebanji has boosted the template of good governance and grassroot development since he came on board as governor.

“Oyebanji is a trailblazer with political wherewithal, fostering unity across political strata in Ekiti state for a peaceful and vibrant atmosphere.