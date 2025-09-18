Ataoja’s Comment On Stool Hierarchy An Overreach, Says Oluwo’s Media Aide

The Press Secretary to the Oluwo of Iwoland, Alli Ibraheem, has dismissed recent remarks attributed to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Laaroye, on stool hierarchy as an “overreach,” insisting they hold no weight in Yoruba history or tradition.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ibraheem stressed that the clarification was necessary to protect the ancient stool of Oluwo and prevent distortion of Yoruba historical records, which remain a reference point for scholars and future generations.

According to him, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, is a natural paramount ruler whose authority is deeply rooted in Yoruba custom and lineage dating back to Oduduwa. He maintained that Oluwo holds respect for Osogbo and its people, but the throne of Oluwo stands on “a rich and indisputable history.”

Ibraheem noted that Ataoja’s claim of seniority “is not by chair,” pointing out that the crown of Ataoja was traced to Ipole and that Osogbo was under a Baale until 1948. He further recalled the role of Iwo warriors in defending Yorubaland during the Fulani invasion of Osogbo, underscoring Oluwo’s longstanding paramount status.

While commending Osogbo for producing many eminent indigenes who continue to contribute to the state’s development, he cautioned against equating such progress with traditional superiority over Iwo.

“The Ataoja’s remarks cannot create friction between the people of Iwoland and Osogbo. Comparing the two stools is like a corporal competing with a general,” he stated.