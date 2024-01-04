Atani Community/NGO Empower 2,000 Indigent Children In Anambra

A total of two thousand indigent children of Atani in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State have been empowered by the wife of the Community Monarch, Lolo Oduah Nwanyi Adeze Noddy and a Non-Governmental Organization, Angel’s Cove Inc Foundation 2023.

This empowerment is the 9th edition of the program which is done every Christmas season as part of the poverty reduction scheme for the rural duelers.

The children, aged between three and ten years, received gift items in addition to special gifts awarded to winners in games and dancing competitions.

Speaking during the event at her country home Central School, Atani, she urged parents to train their children to cultivate the habit of reading at the early stages of their lives as it was vital for a successful future.

The Oduah Nwanyi who is USA USA-based educationist, said “Today’s ceremony has its own significance. We all pass through this stage. And I feel Christmas and New Year will make no meaning if you don’t celebrate the children.

Because I am a Mother and even a grandmother. So let us celebrate our Children. That’s why I introduced the Christmas Children Party in 2014 which is being anchored by my Friends and Youths of the Community.

“For the Orphans and the less privileged, you know what that already means. Most of them are on scholarship. Not just giving them the scholarship, for Christmas, they will go home with bags of rice and other things, so that they can also have their own way of celebrating in order for them not to miss their parents.

This is the background of all of this. It’s a way of giving back to the society” she stated.

Also in his contribution, the Traditional Ruler of Atani, Igwe Azuka Augustine Ngoddy said, “You know, the foundation is all about Charity, the Orphans, less privileged, aged and the vulnerable ones in the society and has brought Peace, Love and Unity in the Community.

“The Oduah Nwanyi Adaeze Ngoddy and Angel’s Cove Inc. Foundation, Christmas Party has come to stay. We will continue to organise Christmas Party for Children just the same way we have been doing for the widows and scholarships.

“I urge everyone in the society to see how they can contribute to humanity. A little can go a long way”

You may think it’s when you have 10 million that you can do this, you can start with the little you have by giving to the elderly, the widows in your area”

“What concerns the women is not the amount you gave them but the heart that you actually gave. So a little can go a long way”

“Then you can increase it as the Lord bless and increase your pocket,” Igwe Ngoddy stated.

Some of the children who spoke to our correspondent thanked Oduah Nwanyi and their husband, Igwe Ngoddy for the gesture.

They described the yearly event as an act of kindness and prayed to God Almighty to bless them beyond their imagination.