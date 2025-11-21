Atalanta’s New Coach Says Lookman His Key Star

Atalanta’s new coach, Raffaele Palladino, has expressed that Ademola Lookman is an essential player as he works to guide the team back to its rightful place in Serie A.

The former Fiorentina coach stated: “Lookman is fundamental.” This comment suggests that Atalanta will be reluctant to part with the Super Eagles star without a significant bid, especially with several top clubs showing interest in him.

Palladino also mentioned that the best formation for the team is 3-4-2-1 and emphasized that “Atalanta doesn’t deserve the position we currently occupy in the table; we m u s t c l i m b back up.”