Atalanta’s Bridge Too High For Brugge As Feyenoord Host Milan

Share

The UEFA Champions League playoffs continue with an intriguing clash between Atalanta and Club Brugge, while Feyenoord welcome AC Milan in what promises to be a goal-filled encounter in Rotterdam today.

Atalanta, who narrowly missed out on a top-eight finish in the league phase, come into this tie in excellent form after a 5-0 demolition of Verona in Serie A.

In contrast, Club Brugge only scraped into the knockout stage on goal difference despite losing 3-1 to Manchester City in their final group match.

Brugge’s European journey has been mixed—they have shown resilience but suffered defeats to Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and City, conceding three goals in each loss.

Now, they face an Atalanta side with a strong European record, having picked up impressive away wins against Shakhtar, Stuttgart, and Young Boys while holding Barcelona to a 2-2 draw.

Given the gulf in quality between both sides, Atalanta’s experience and attacking firepower make them strong favourites to take a first-leg advantage.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord will be hoping for a better European outing at home when they take on AC Milan.

Their last Champions League outing ended in a heavy defeat at Lille, and they now face a tough test against a Milan side boosted by the arrival of former Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez.

Share

Please follow and like us: