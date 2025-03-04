New Telegraph

March 4, 2025
Atalanta Won’t Sell Lookman To Italian Clubs

Atalanta have decided not to sell Ademola Lookman to any Serie A rival, giving Premier League clubs a major advantage in the race for his signature. Since joining from RB Leipzig in 2022, Lookman has become one of Atalanta’s top players.

The 26-yearold was crucial in their 2023-24 Europa League victory, scoring a hat-trick in the final. His pace, dribbling, and finishing ability have attracted interest from Europe’s top clubs.

Juventus and Inter Milan wanted to sign Lookman, but Atalanta have refused to strengthen a Serie A rival. Instead, they prefer to sell him abroad, which could also increase his transfer value.

This decision has alerted Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham, all looking for attacking reinforcements. Lookman is familiar with English football, having played for Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City.

