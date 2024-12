Share

Atalanta director, Tony D’Amico says Ademola Lookman won’t be sold during the January transfer window. Lookman has been targeted by Premier League giants, Liverpool.

T h e w i n g e r has been in blistering form for Gian P i e r o Gasperini’s side this season. The Nigerian has racked up 11 goals and six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A leaders this season.

Share

Please follow and like us: