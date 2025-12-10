Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, on Tuesday night played a key role in Atalanta’s memorable victory over World Champions Chelsea.
Lookman looked sharp and threatening throughout the match, even though he didn’t find the net, as Atalanta secured a 2–1 Champions League victory over Chelsea in Bergamo.
Despite falling behind to a Joao Pedro strike, Atalanta rallied impressively to claim a 2–1 win over Chelsea, a result that keeps their hopes of advancing to the next round of the Champions League very much alive.
Atalanta Vs Chelsea: How It Happened
Atalanta almost put an early end to their first-half UCL woes when Ademola Lookman weaved through the Chelsea defence and drew a strong save from Robert Sánchez, only for Charles De Ketelaere to squander the follow-up.
READ ALSO:
- Chelle Trends On Social Media As Unpaid Salaries Spark Fresh Outrage
- AFCON 2025: S’Eagles’ Opponents Touch Down In Morocco
- Chelle Boosts As 24-Year-Old Midfielder Cleared For 2026 AFCON
Lookman posed another danger midway through the half, but Josh Acheampong came up with a superb block to deny him.
Those missed chances proved costly as Reece James’ low cross set up João Pedro to score after VAR confirmed he was onside, shifting momentum firmly in Chelsea’s favour until halftime.
But Atalanta, true to form, sparked into life after the break. Lookman found the net early in the second half, only for the goal to be ruled offside, before De Ketelaere’s pinpoint cross set up Gianluca Scamacca to head home the equaliser.
The hosts nearly went ahead soon after, with Sánchez denying Scamacca from a free-kick, while Garnacho and James both missed chances to restore Chelsea’s lead.
Atalanta finally grabbed the winner when De Ketelaere burst into the box, and his strike deflected off Marc Cucurella and Sánchez before finding the net.
Despite Chelsea’s late surge, Marco Carnesecchi stood strong, securing Atalanta’s third home victory in eight matches and dealing the Blues their first UCL loss since Matchday 1.