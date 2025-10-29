Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman scored his first goal since May as he rescued a point for Atalanta during their 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

After Samuele Ricci opened the scoring for AC Milan, Lookman netted a ferocious equaliser 10 minutes from half-time, as the home side secured yet another Serie A draw.

Atalanta vs AC Milan: How it happened

AC Milan started like a house on fire, still reeling from surrendering top spot in Serie A at the weekend, by taking a fourth-minute lead through Samuele Ricci.

Honest Ahanor could only partially clear a Milan corner into the midfielder’s path, and his shot took a hefty deflection off Ederson before flying in.

However, La Dea’s response was encouraging, with Isak Hien and Davide Zappacosta both having chances to restore parity before Ahanor agonisingly blazed over the bar from close range after being spotted by Mario Pasalic.

Just before half-time, Lookman restored parity with a vicious left-footed drive into the top corner of Mike Maignan’s near post, after being played through by Pasalic.

It was the Nigerian international’s first goal of the season, and left the contest finely poised heading into the second period.

The Rossoneri played with more intensity after the break, helped by the introduction of Christopher Nkunku and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Frenchman almost made a quick impact, as he played an enticing ball into the box that was headed back towards goal by Davide Bartesaghi before Youssouf Fofana fired wide from close range.

Both sides laboured in their respective pursuits of all three points, and Zappacosta saw his right-footed drive towards goal that superbly parried to safety by Maignan.

Ultimately, there would be no winner in a result which would leave Massimiliano Allegri arguably the happier of the two managers. His Rossoneri side is now unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions (W6, D3), while counterpart Ivan Jurić was left to bemoan another two dropped points at home.