Atalanta Sweat On Lookman’s Fitness Ahead Of UCL Playof

Share

Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, has confirmed that Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, is still recovering from a bruise sustained against Napoli on January 18, which he aggravated in training on January 28.

The injury ruled him out of Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona, and his availability for tomorrow’s playoff against Club Brugge remains uncertain.

Lookman, who scored a hattrick in last season’s Europa League final, has been in top form with 14 goals and six assists in 26 appearances. His return could also boost Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

Share

Please follow and like us: