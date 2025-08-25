Atalanta Supporters Real Victims In The Club, Lookman’s Saga –Coach

Atalanta manager, Ivan Juric, has criticised the ongoing Ademola Lookman transfer saga, emphasising that the primary victims of this prolonged standoff are the supporters.

Juric, who began his tenure as Atalanta head coach yesterday against newly-promoted Pisa, expressed disappointment over how this situation has overshadowed the club’s summer and impacted the fans. “When a player attempts to force a club’s hand, it is the fans who suffer the most,” Juric stated during his press conference.

“They are left to deal with the consequences while all they really want is passion and commitment. Clubs and agents prioritise their own interests, but for the fans, it’s always a struggle between emotion and reason.” The controversy has captured media attention after the 27-year-old Nigerian forward went AWOL for two weeks in an effort to secure a move to Inter Milan.