Atalanta Shut Out Lookman From Champions League Tie Against PSG

Ademola Lookman will continue to remain frozen out at Atalanta and so will not feature in a UEFA Champions League tie against holders PSG. Atalanta will be the guests of PSG tomorrow. Atalanta coach Ivan Juric disclosed the Super Eagles star will not feature against PSG.

“I don’t think we will see him on the pitch against PSG,” he said. “We want players who are loyal to the Atalanta shirt. “The situation is unpleasant.” Both Juric and Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi have hit out at Ademola Lookman in the media.