Atalanta Set To Activate De Ketelaere Parmanent Move

The powers brokers at Atalanta are ready to activate a permanent deal for Milan on loan star Charles De Ketelaere.

It would be recalled that De Ketelaere made the move to Bergamo on loan last summer after failing to live up to expectations in his debut season in Milan on the back of his arrival from Club Brugge.

The 22-year-old was afforded the opportunity to rediscover his confidence with Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.

And, just that is what he has done, since his arrival at Atalanta, he has to rack up a none-too-shabby six goals and five assists across 21 appearances to date.

Such production has evidently impressed the Atalanta executive, with claims now beginning to spread that La Dea is ready to activate their option to buy De Ketelaere on a permanent basis.

Local tabloids state that Gasperini and co feel that the gifted attacker boasts the required traits to make a long-term impact in Bergamo.

As a result, they will soon open discussions with their Milan counterparts, over making his loan permanent. Such a deal is expected to set the Orobici back a sum of around €22 million, on top of the €3 million loan fee forked out last summer.