Atalanta Sack Lookman’s Coach Days After Clash With Eagles Star

Italian Serie A club Atalanta have sacked head coach Ivan Juric following back-to-back defeats and a slump in form, just a few days after a heated sideline clash with Nigerian star, Ademola Lookman.

The club slipped to a shocking 3–0 home loss to Sassuolo on Sunday, leaving them 13th on the league table and ending what had been a nine-match unbeaten start to the Serie A season, though seven of those games ended in draws.

Tension in the camp reportedly intensified days earlier during Atalanta’s Champions League match against Marseille. Lookman, visibly upset after being substituted, exchanged angry words with Juric, who tried to pull him back as he walked off the pitch.

The confrontation escalated, and club staff were forced to separate both men. The incident triggered speculation of a fractured relationship between players and the coach. Atalanta yesterday confirmed Juric’s dismissal, announcing that he and his technical crew had been relieved of their duties.