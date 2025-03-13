Atalanta Raise Asking Price For Lookman

Share

Italian Serie A club Atalanta may have agreed in principle for Ademola Lookman to leave this summer even with two years left on his contract, but they also want to make the most from this departure financially.

Atalanta’s initial asking price for the Super Eagles forward was 50 million Euros, but now they want as much as 60 million euros for the same player with Juventus the most interested suitor after he helped in their 4-0 home destruction this past weekend.

Tuttomercatoweb reported that this is the new price tag on ‘Mola’, who has proved to be the game changer in many of the games involving Scudetto-chasing Atalanta in the last three seasons.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

