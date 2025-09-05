Atalanta Finally Block Lookman’s Exit, List Forward In Champions League Squad

Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, will remain at Atalanta, at least until the January transfer window, after the Italian club included him in their squad for this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Lookman had been pushing for a move to Inter Milan, who tabled two formal offers for the forward, both of which were turned down by Atalanta. The Nigerian international, frustrated by the situation, briefly went AWOL in a bid to force the transfer.

His name had also been linked with heavyweights such as Bayern Munich, further fuelling speculation about a potential exit. However, Atalanta have stood firm, insisting the club’s interests come first. Officials made it clear that Lookman will only be allowed to leave under their own terms and not under pressure from suitors or player agitation.