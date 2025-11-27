Atalanta Demand €50m From Galatasaray For Lookman

Atalanta have told Turkish giants Galatasaray that they will only consider selling Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman, if their €50 million valuation is met, according to reports in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Atalanta regards the fee as nonne gotiable, signalling their determination to keep hold of one of their most influential players.

Galatasaray are understood to be preparing a renewed bid ahead of the January transfer window, as the club looks to reinforce its attack for both domestic and European campaigns.

The paper also notes that Lookman’s international teammate V i c t o r Osimhen is encouraging him to join the 25- time Turkish champions.