Atalanta Break Silence Following Lookman Departure

Atalanta have responded graciously to Ademola Lookman’s departure, accepting the Super Eagles forward’s exit in good spirits and with public respect.

Lookman completed a January deadline-day move to Atlético Madrid in a deal reportedly worth €35 million, with a further €5 million in performance-related add-ons.

The transfer brings an end to a highly successful spell at the Gewiss Stadium, where he established himself as a key figure for the Bergamo-based club.

Atalanta Boss Palladino Ready To Move On From Lookman

During his time at Atalanta, the Super Eagles forward posted an impressive return of 55 goals and 27 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions.

Addressing the move ahead of Atalanta’s Coppa Italia clash with Juventus, head coach Palladino outlined the circumstances behind Lookman’s departure.

“It’s a dynamic that’s part of modern football,” he said, as quoted by Tutto Atalanta. “Lookman received an important offer, expressed his desire to accept it, and chose Atlético Madrid.”

Palladino stressed there is no bitterness at the club, instead highlighting their appreciation for the Nigerian’s impact.

“We must respect his decision and thank him for everything he’s given,” he added. “Now we look ahead with the strong players we have and the desire to continue to surprise.”

As Atalanta turns the page, Lookman could make his Atlético Madrid debut in Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash against Real Betis. Fresh from an outstanding showing at the 2025 AFCON, the Nigerian will be keen to carry that form into La Liga with his new club.