Atalanta Boss Rues Lookman AFCON Departure

Atalanta manager Raffaele Palladino has expressed disappointment over the impending absence of Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following his team’s 3–1 Serie A defeat to Verona on Saturday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Palladino acknowledged the challenge of losing two key players, Lookman and defender Odilon Kossounou of the Ivory Coast, but was encouraged by the return of Kolasinac and Scalvini, whom he described as equally important to the squad.

“We are losing two important players for us [Lookman and Kossounou], strong and decisive, but we are regaining Kolasinac and Scalvini, who are equally important,” he said.

“We need to get Sulemana back, who has had a minor issue. I try to recover everyone because I need all the players to feel involved.”

Despite the loss, Palladino remained focused on Atalanta’s internal objectives, emphasising that the team’s priority is to measure itself against its own standards rather than immediate league positions.

Lookman’s recent form under Palladino has been a significant bright spot for both club and country.

The Nigerian forward scored in consecutive matches for the first time this season, netting a goal in Atalanta’s 2–0 victory over Fiorentina. The resurgence has come at a crucial time ahead of the upcoming AFCON 2025, providing a major boost for the Super Eagles’ preparations. Palladino hailed Lookman as a vital asset after his brace against Fiorentina, highlighting his combination of offensive threat and defensive discipline. “With Lookman, I did exactly what I did with the rest of the team: I spoke individually. A few words were enough, because he’s an intelligent guy who understands immediately,” he said. “He’s having a strong offensive phase, but I emphasise his defensive commitment: he’s 100% in the game. I’m happy for his goals; he’s an essential asset.” The winger will now hope to maintain his form in the league in their next game against Cagliari on Saturday before joining the Super Eagles’ camp in Egypt.