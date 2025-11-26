Ataga’s Murder: Chidinma Expresses Regrets Over Death At Cross Examination

A defendant in the death of Super TV Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Michael Ataga, Chidinma Ojukwu, yesterday, told a Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square, that she regrets the death of the man.

Ojukwu said this while testifying under cross examination. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant is standing trial alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri, on charges bordering on murder, conspiracy, and stealing.

They had each, pleaded not guilty to the charges. When trial resumed yesterday, Mr. Y. A. Sule announced appearance for the prosecution. Under cross examination, the prosecutor asked the defendant if she regretted the death of the deceased.

In response, Ojukwu told the court that she regretted the death of Ataga. She had replied: “I regret that he died.” Ojukwu further told the court that she was not the last person to see Ataga alive and also denied leaving the apartment with his gadgets.

The prosecutor had confronted the defendant with allegations that she took Ataga’s gadgets after his death. He had also asked her about the phones and MacBook in her possession at the time of her arrest, and further asked if she understood how mobile devices and laptops operate.

Sule presented two receipts showing her transactions with Phone Hub, where she had reportedly, swapped her iPhone.

In response, Ojukwu denied having prior knowledge of the docu- ments, but admitted that she visited the outlet to sell her MacBook Pro for N495,000. She added that the company paid the money into her Sterling Bank account. When the prosecution sought to tender the documents in evidence, defence counsel Mr Onwuka Egwu, raised objection.