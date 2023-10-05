ATAEx Awards: Organisers State Voting Portal

The organisers of the third edition of Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH 3.0) have released the link through which contestants for the Africa Tech Alliance Excellence (ATAEx) awards could be voted for. The Forum and Award ceremony is scheduled to be held on the 8th of November 2023 at the Providence Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme: “Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) in Emerging Economy.

According to them, the contestants for the awards will be voted for through a link. Hosted by TechCastle Foundation in collaboration with Techeconomy and partners, AfriTECH 3.0 is said to be a unique engagement platform for global thought leaders, regulators, and other stakeholders to discuss and collaborate on contemporary strategies for accelerating the technology ecosystem in the African continent and globally.

Speaking about the event, the co- founder of TechCastle Foundation, Chike Onweuegbuchi, said: “Today, the boundary between hardware and software is blurring. Software is infiltrating more and more technology products that used to function only by mechanical rules and analog signals. “Different models of driverless cars are navigating themselves with sensors and software.

This trend is not stopping. Hardware-based technology companies often find themselves falling behind their innovative software counterparts in identifying new value for customers. “In more dramatic cases categories of hardware technology got replaced by software. No one still buys radio or CD players anymore. “Thus, software is threatening to replace hardware-based networking.

The “commoditisation trap” for hardware seems impossible to escape without a product strategy backed by software innovation hence over 70 per cent of the world economy has become services, and this percentage continues to grow worldwide. “As of 2020, the United States produced 79 percent of its GDP in services. The majority of the companies in Africa are strategizing to compete primarily on a service basis.

“This approach referred to as Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS), which is the rising future for technology sectors, will be discussed at AfriTECH 3.0.” “Overall, AfriTECH 3.0 promises to be an insightful and engaging platform for networking with a vibrant and globally diverse community and an eclectic mix of offerings to enrich participants’ in-person and/or virtual experience.