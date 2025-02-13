ATACA’s EXCO Promises More Effective Coverage Of Transport, Aviation, Maritime

Share

The New Executive Committee of the Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA), has promised to work for more effective coverage of the Ministries of Transport, Aviation and Marine and Blue Economy.

The Association elected new executive officers to pilot its affairs for 2025 to 2027 dispensation, during keenly contested polls that took place in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The election was conducted following the expiration of the previous Exco, led by Leonard Oru, who voluntarily exited office without seeking re-election from all other members of his team.

During the Wednesday election, Ejike Ejike was elected as the new Chairman of the Association after polling 18 votes to beat his only challenger, Comrade Jude Idu, who scored seven votes.

According to a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of ATACA, Kasim Sumaina, highlighted other members of the new Executive to include Francisca Ogar, who was elected as the Vice Chairman, after beating Gabriel Agbeja with 18 votes to seven.

Part of the statement reads: “Tyavzua Saanyol, emerged as General Secretary of the Association; with Nnaemeka Ihenacho, emerging as the Assistant Secretary; Adeola Akinbobola, emerged as the new Treasurer.

“Joke Falaju, Chidi Ugwu and Kasim Sumaina retained their positions as the Financial Secretary, Welfare Secretary and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Association respectively”.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Ejike said that he would harness the potentials of all ATACA members to ensure that the Association grew from strength to strength.

He urged members to cooperate with the new executives while pledging to ensure improved welfare, equity and justice at all times.

Earlier, the immediate past chairman of the Association, Mr Oru Leonard, enjoined members to be united for ca ommon purpose and carry out their duties professionally in order to serve the Nigerians, who depend on the media for daily information.

ATACA is a body of journalists covering the Aviation, Marine & Blue Economy and Transportation sectors in Abuja and its membership is drawn from all the major media platforms in Nigeria.

