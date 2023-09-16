Ata-Mmanya of Ossamala Visits Nigerian Culture House, Commends Runsewe Strides

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has been described as a detribalised Nigerian who preaches peace and unity in all the regions of the country while remaining a constant phenomenon in Nigeria’s culture and tourism sector by virtue of his foresight and dint of hard work.

The Ata – Mmanya of Ossamala kingdom in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, His Royal Highness, Eze Victor Awogu, made this known when he visited Runsewe at the Nigerian Culture House. The royal father revealed that Runsewe has over the years proven to be a culture icon, administrator par excellence and culture enthusiast, who has deepened the understanding and cultural consciousness of Nigerians at his different levels of engagements.

He added that no one has doubted his genius in transformational administration, which is why successive governments have over the years engaged his services to harness the nation’s culture potential and deepen the business side of culture, especially cultural tourism.

He commended the DG for laying a formidable foundation for the country, which he said is the bedrock for his success. Eze Awogu said he was proud to be associated with Runsewe, who he said is a giant in the development of Nigerian culture. He prayed God to grant him more wisdom and grace to succeed. In his response, Runsewe said he was delegation led by Eze Awogu to his office.

Runsewe noted that as the primary custodians of culture and tradition, traditional rulers play a vital role in maintaining peace in their various communities. He said the traditional institution is the closest to the grassroots, which makes it possible for the rulers to easily detect violence and prevent its escalation in their domains.

Runsewe said as primary custodians of the nation’s various traditions and culture, noting, ‘‘traditional rulers will make traditional institutions a veritable springboard for cultural reorientation for our teeming youths who have gone under the wild influence of Westernisation.’’ The Director General presented gifts to His Royal Highness to express his gratitude for the visit.