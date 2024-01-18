AT3 Resources Introduces MUVMNT Platforms

AT3 Resources has announced the launch of MUVMNT, a multiverse of brand experience platforms. Comprising The MUVMNT Studio, The MUVMNT Experiences, and The MUVMNT Reports, the platforms aim to redefine brand experiences by fostering community, enabling interactions, and elevating culture.

Speaking, the founder, Tosin Adefeko, said: “In its 7th year of operation, the communications consultancy is transforming into a Brand Growth agency, realigning its services for market leadership. AT3 Resources is dedicated to reshaping storytelling, brand experiences, and engagement through movements that generate business value.

“We believe that life experiences are always in motion better experienced through channels that connect people, communities, and culture; so, it is our mission to bring people together by connecting brands with their consumers and consumers with the brands they love and admire across Africa.

“We must continually seek avenues to co-exist, co-create, and engage with ourselves. It is the recognition of this co-dependence that makes us thrive better as humans. In essence, we are powering brand mobility in Africa with these movements.